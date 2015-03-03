If you are seeking home-delivered meals for yourself or for a friend or relative living in Tarrant County, Texas, please fill out our contact form and then one of our caseworkers will contact you within 24-48 hours (M-F).
Your donation will enable Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County to serve the homebound, elderly and disabled residents in Tarrant County. Plus, 84¢ of every dollar donated goes directly to providing services for those in need.
Find out how you can help those in need by volunteering to deliver meals just one day per week. Our volunteers deliver life-saving meals, offer a friendly smile, and provide a daily safety check for our clients.